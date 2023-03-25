spot_img
spot_img
6.5 C
New York
Saturday, March 25, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

CYCLONE FREDDY: Tanzania deploys 94 Soldiers to Malawi

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Tanzania has today deployed 94 soldiers to Malawi, 59 of which are combat engineers who will assist in the rehabilitation of infrastructure damaged by Cyclone Freddy.

High Commissioner of Tanzania to Malawi Humphrey Polepole said they have also brought in 6000 blankets, 195 tonnes of maize flour, 3 family-size tents, and various medical supplies.

“This is the first batch of the supplies. The total humanitarian support to Malawi is about K1 billion and it constitutes humanitarian supplies and a total of K300 million that has already been presented to the government of Malawi,” said Polepole.

Receiving the supplies, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo hailed the support from the Tanzanian government, which also sent two helicopters that have been assisting in various operations in the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy.-( Credit: Precious Kumbani, Nation Online)

Previous article
UN Coordinator visits former Malawi president Professor Peter Mutharika at Page House
Next article
Please help; we need sniffer dogs- MP appeals
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc