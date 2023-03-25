CYCLONE FREDDY: Tanzania deploys 94 Soldiers to Malawi

Tanzania has today deployed 94 soldiers to Malawi, 59 of which are combat engineers who will assist in the rehabilitation of infrastructure damaged by Cyclone Freddy.

High Commissioner of Tanzania to Malawi Humphrey Polepole said they have also brought in 6000 blankets, 195 tonnes of maize flour, 3 family-size tents, and various medical supplies.

“This is the first batch of the supplies. The total humanitarian support to Malawi is about K1 billion and it constitutes humanitarian supplies and a total of K300 million that has already been presented to the government of Malawi,” said Polepole.

Receiving the supplies, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo hailed the support from the Tanzanian government, which also sent two helicopters that have been assisting in various operations in the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy.-( Credit: Precious Kumbani, Nation Online)