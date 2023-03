Former president Professor Peter Mutharika, today met the UN Coordinator, Ms Rebecca Addah- Dontoh at Page House.

According to Shadric Namalomba MP Mutharika’s Spokesperson, the aim of the meeting was to discusss the effects of Cyclone Freddy and recovery efforts.

Meanwhile, Namalomba has indicated that the former president is expected to send detailed proposals to the UN on a Recovery and Reconstruction Plan.