ACB Tsar Martha Chizuma, Speaker Gotani Hara to grace National Maths and English awards

SPEAKER GOTANI HARA: To grace the ceremony

Two influential women in the country Martha Chizuma and Gotani Hara are expected to grace the Prize giving ceremony for the National Maths and English Competition of O-Level Candidates which will take place on 28 March, 2023 at Kamuzu Academy in Kasungu.

Chizuma is the Anti-Corruption Bureau Director, while Hara is the Speaker in the National Assembly of Malawi.

Chairperson of the National Organising Committee, Flywell Banda said all is set for the event.

He said the competition seeks to reward hard-working students who scored highly in four categories; Aggregated Mathematics and English Mathematics Subject, English Language, Reasoning skills.

Banda also said they have invited the ACB boss and Speaker of Parliament because they are role models to many students.

He said two influential women will give a motivational speech to the students.

CHIZUMA: Also to grace the event

The competition was organized by the University of Malawi and the Kamuzu University of Health Sciences.

Contestants in the competition include; Kamuzu Academy, Maranatha Private Academy, Bambino Private and Bwaila Secondary School in which Maranatha emerged overall best performer in the 2022/2023 Medi-Chanco Maths-English Competition.

Maranatha students, Saviour Nyirenda and Esther Chavula emerged as the overall top two performers in the competition which was conducted on February 28th this year.

The winners in the competition are expected to receive various prizes amounting to over K1.9 million,” said Banda.

Managing Director of Maranatha Schools, Ernest Kaonga, says his institution seeks to improve the quality of education by inculcating a hard-working spirit and discipline in students.

Kaonga said their institution is delighted because scooping first position has showed the nation that they offer quality education.