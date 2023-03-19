spot_img
Sunday, March 19, 2023
CYCLONE FREDDY:MLS hits ground running with donations, hails MDF for offering free transport

HERE WE GO

Malawi Law Society has commended the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) for its effort in helping the Cyclone Freddy survivors.

MLS president Patrick Mpaka said this after MDF offered free transport and security to the society to transport assorted relief items to the internally displaced people in Mulanje.

MLS is donating flour, soya, cooking oil, sanitary pads, beans, baby food, mosquito nets, sugar, pots, buckets, bath and washing soap.

On 14 March the Society triggered Cyclone Freddy response campaign calling for financial and material donation and assistance to help ease the suffering of Malawians affected by the recent cyclone.

(Report by Lucky Mkandawire-NPL)

