Delegates from Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) and Botswana have arrived in the country to assess the impact of Cyclone Freddy that has so far killed over 400 people.

In an interview on arrival this morning at Chileka International Airport in Blantyre, Botswana Minister for State President in the Office of the President, Kabo Neale Sechele Morwaeng, said they are in Malawi in solidarity with the Malawian people.

(Nation Online)