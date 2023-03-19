spot_img
CYCLONE FREDDY: EGENCO donates MK 10 Million worth relief items to DoDMA

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Electricity Generation Company (Malawi) Limited (EGENCO) has donated relief items worth MK 10 Million to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) to assist Cyclone Freddy Survivors.

Speaking after receiving the donation in Blantyre on Saturday DoDMA’s Deputy Director responsible for Preparedness, Fedson Chikuse saluted EGENCO for the donation describing it as ‘timely’.

“We should commend EGENCO for making a donation of relief items worth MK10 Million. The donation will help to assist displaced Cyclone Freddy Survivors across the Southern region,” said Chikuse

Principal Secretary for Ministry of Energy Engineer Alfonso Chikuni said EGENCO decided to make the donation as one way of minimizing the impact of Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

“The country is going through a very shocking moment so EGENCO thought of minimizing the impact of suffering in a small way by making a donation of relief items worth MK 10 Million,” said Engineer

As of Saturday, according to DoDMA, Cyclone Freddy had displaced over 362, O0O people in Southern Region districts.




