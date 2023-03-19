spot_img
‘UK delegation to Malawi was also deployed in Turkey for rescue operations when earthquake struck’

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The UK government has deployed over 40 experts, boats and other supplies to help the country’s efforts responding to damage caused by cyclone Freddy.

Acting British High Commissioner to Malawi Sophia Willits-King and Malawi’s minister of health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda welcomed the team a while ago at the Kamuzu International Airport (KIA).

Willits-King said the team is part of a delegation which was deployed in Turkey for rescue operations when earthquake struck.

Minister of health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda says the search and rescue operations have encountered some challenges due to limited capacity and resources and that the support will go a long way in recovery efforts.

