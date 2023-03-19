ZAMBIA AIR FORCE HELICOPTER TAKES OFF FOR MALAWI SEARCH AND RESCUE

The Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Mi-17 Helicopter has taken off to Malawi for Search and Rescue air operations and Food Relief Distribution to Cyclone Freddy Victims.

The Mi-17 Helicopter crew flight are Col Alipher M Phiri, Lt Col Caesar Kanyanga and Lt Col Kennedy Chilala.The technical crew and load masters are WOI Biggie Alibandila , WOI Sikwibele A Muyenga, WOII K Milisi and WOII L Zulu.

The Mi-17 Helicopter crew are expected to coordinate and assist with search and rescue operations in Malawi as well as food distribution to remote areas of that country

Photos by Cpl Siyafunda B

(Credit: The Zambia Air Force)