Two Tanzanian helicopters land in Malawi for search and rescue mission as well as delivery of supplies to Cyclone survivors

Two Tanzanian military helicopters have arrived in the country to help in search and rescue of mission as well as delivery of supplies to Cyclone Freddy survivors.

The two planes with medical and military personnel landed at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe this evening.

The delegation was welcomed by Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda , Malawi Defence Force Commander General Vincent Nundwe and High Commissioner for Tanzania to Malawi Humphrey Polepole.

According to Polepole, one of the helicopters will be used to support the survivors while the other will be flying top government officials to the affected areas.

On her part, Kandodo Chiponda said the assistance will help the government to intensify its rescue and search mission and also improve delivery of support to the survivors. (Nation Online