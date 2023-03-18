UK plane carrying relief items for survivors of cyclone lands in Malawi

A plane carrying relief items for survivors of cyclone Freddy from the United Kingdom (UK) has landed at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

The development comes barely few hours after two Tanzanian military helicopters also arrived in the country to help in search and rescue of mission as well as delivery of supplies to Cyclone Freddy survivors.

The two planes with medical and military personnel landed at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe this evening.

According to Polepole, one of the helicopters will be used to support the survivors while the other will be flying top government officials to the affected areas.