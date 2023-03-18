Bushiri adopts 8 camps in Mulanje, hires Helicopter for rescue mission

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has adopted eight camps in Traditional Authority (TA) Juma in Mulanje with a purpose of providing concentrated relief and recovery assistance to victims of the tropical #CycloneFreddy until their lives return to normalcy.

TA Juma, with over 600 households in camps, is not just one of the worst hit areas in Mulanje but also cut off from any assistance as over seven bridges have been washed away.

Speaking at the washed-away bridge in the area, Bushiri said he has chosen the route of adopting the camps in the area to see to it that people in the area are helped.

The man of God said: “Its so shocking to hear that over 600 households have been cut out from the rest, they are in camps going hungry and sleeping in the cold because they can’t be reached. I have hired a helicopter which will start airlifting all the relief materials needed to the camps. Further, I will also be assisting with financial capacity to every household to help them move from the camps and start new life.”

District Commissioner for Mulanje, David Kayiwonanga Gondwe hailed Bushiri for taking the adopt the camp strategy, something he said eases the stress his office has to help over 19000 households affected disasters in the district.

Gondwe says Mulanje is one of the worst hit districts’ with 135 already confirmed dead and about 200 missing while 2800 have been displaced. (ZBS)