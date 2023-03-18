Prophet German to construct houses for Cyclone Survivors

Prophet German making a cash donation to cyclone survivor

Prophet Blessings German of Glorious Evangelistic International has promised to construct houses to cyclone Freddy survivors.

The highly respected man of God, Prophet German disclosed the gospel in an exclusive interview with the publication on Saturday.

“We are planning to construct houses to some elderly people who have been hardly affected by Cyclone Freddy in Thyolo and Phalombe district,” disclosed Prophet German

He added that the construction works will start in April and some of the beneficiaries have been already identified.

The prophet is currently on a door to door mission assisting Cyclone Survivors in Phalombe and Thyolo with cash.

According to Prophet German, the money will help Cyclone Survivors to buy basic needs and school materials for their kids.

According to the Department of Disaster, Cyclone Freddy has displaced over 190,000 displaced people spread across 437 camps in 13 districts of the country.

As of Friday, recorded deaths were at 438 with 282 reported missing.