Chakwera assures floods survivors of food assistance

By Leah Malimbasa and Noel Chimwala

Chikwawa , March 18, Mana: President Dr Lazarus Chakwera on Friday reassured flood survivors in Chikwawa, of government’s commitment to ensure that all people affected by the recent Tropical Cyclone Freddy receive the required assistance from government until they recover.

Chakwera was speaking at Sekeni evacuation camp where he visited flood survivors to appreciate the damage caused by the cyclone.

“The cyclone has worsened hunger problem which was already there by washing away crops so government will continue supporting the people through the office of Department of Disaster Management (Dodma),” he said.

He further urged authorities responsible for the relief aid distribution to be transparent and accountable by making sure that all resources are utilised and distributed to every deserving person.

“I would like to commend traditional leaders here for their cooperation and dedication in assisting our people during this period,” he said.

In his remarks, Paramount Chief Lundu said he is happy that the president spared his time to visit the flood survivors physically and he is confident that the problems that the people are facing will be addressed.

“Your presence has assured us here that our situation will not be the same, the issues you have seen here will be looked into,” he said.

Lundu further asked the president to employ a temporary solution to the roads that have been cut off in the lower Shire so that food and other relief items can be transported to the affected people in all areas as government is planning a permanent solution to the damage.

Before visiting Sekeni Evacuation Camp, Chakwera interacted with flood survivors at Tiasamale camp, Mfera camp and Chimoto camp.

According to the District Commissioner for Chikwawa District Council Nardin Kamba, currently five people have died while 12,368 people have been affected and 8,837 people have been displaced and are being housed in 21 camps.