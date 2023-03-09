Need cash? Wait no more: TNM Mpamba Kashi-Kashi is here

GOWERA: Our Mpamba platform is making a significant impact to the social economic development of the country

TNM Mpamba Limited, subsidiary of Malawi Stock Exchange-listed TNM Plc Thursday launched the Mpamba Kashi Kashi promotion to reward customers and agents across the country.

Speaking at Nsungwi of Area 25 in Lilongwe, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Lloyd Gowera said Kashi Kashi aims to share the multiple benefits that the mobile money platform is providing such as enhancement of financial inclusion.

“Our Mpamba platform is making a significant impact to the social economic development of the country. Therefore, the promotion aims at engaging our key stakeholders thus agents and customers to enhance their experience on digital transactions,” he said.

WELL PATRONISED: Some of the patrons that graced the launch following attentively

The promotion will give prizes to 840 agents and 1344 customers.

“Our goal is to encourage mobile transactions which is now a lifestyle for every customer and with the promotion everyone is a winner. Every two weeks customers and agents will be winning cash prizes ranging from K25,000 to K100,000. First winner will be getting K100,000, second winner K50, 000 and third winner K25,000 during the bi-weekly draws,” said the Acting CEO.

During the grand draw Mpamba Kashi Kashi will make 28 customers millionaires from every district in the country.

“We always live by our core purpose of creating possibilities therefore through the promotion we are going to accomplish that. The final draw of the promotion will dish out K1 million to 28 customers, one from every district. Furthermore, 28 agents will win K500,000 each from every district,” added Gowera.

Mpamba Kashi-Kashi has simplified entry modalities where customers will participate after any transaction of K500. Agents will participate after servicing customer transaction of K5,000.

The promotion will run from 9th March to 6th June 2023.