Escom Denies Free Electricity Connection

By Monica Tambala

Lilongwe, March 9, MANA: The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) has denied allegations that it is offering free electricity connections to 180,000 households across the country.

Writing on their Facebook page, the corporation says all the rumours circulating in the media are false as they are only connecting to already paid customers.

“The truth of the matter is that through our Malawi Electricity Access Project (MEAP), we are providing connections to those customers who paid for connectivity as well as those who are paying now for the same,” ESCOM management said.

According to the communique, ESCOM has embarked on the connectivity exercise in order to reduce the delays faced due to inadequate resources and equipment.

“The exercise is only for those that have fulfilled all the requirements and have paid the required dues but are only waiting to be connected to the power grid,” they said.

The project, which began in 2022 ending 2024 is being funded by the World Bank who have pumped in 65 Million US Dollars.

Whilst responding to a comment on their page, ESCOM says customers are no longer required to buy twin wires, pay for poles and contractors as they now have enough connection materials under MEAP.

The communique by Escom comes following a story in the media that ESCOM is providing free connections to 180,000 households across the country.