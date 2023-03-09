Alaine, Yo Maps , Black Diamond up for Ku Mingoli Bash

By Ireen Kayira

Lilongwe, February 8, Mana: Sound Addicts the Organizers of the Ku Mingoli Bash has said the three international artists Alaine, Yo Maps and Black Diamond will spice up the event at Lilongwe Golf club in Lilongwe on 22 June.

Brand ambassador for the Ku Mingoli Music Felistus Nyauyu Ngwira said the two artist Yo maps from Zambia and Black Diamond from South Africa have posted on their Facebook page about their presence at the event and Alaine who is the American Jamaican Singer will follow suit the coming days.

She said Ku Mingoli bash is an event that is happening for the first time and it is a music event which is all about people who love music and it has up to 10 Malawian artists and four international artists to spice the event.

“So far, we have unveiled three international artists and one Malawian artist who is Kelly Kay and we are yet to unveil more Malawian artists to spice the event,”

Marketing Executive at Kentam products Andrew Mwase said Bufen one of the products that they manufacture has partnered with the event because Bufen is a product that deals with strong pain and it is product that a lot of Malawians have embraced for a long time.

“To us it is just a way of appreciating Malawians for using the product, The event is going to attract people from all walks of life, we thought that everybody who have been embracing Bufen a strong pain killer will benefit from it,” Mwase said.