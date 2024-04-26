MALAWI’S ECONOMIC REVIVAL TAKES OFF: Government, Private Sector Unite for Sustainable Growth

The Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) has embarked on a historic partnership with the government to resuscitate the country’s economy, paving the way for a new era of sustainable growth and prosperity.

Minister of Trade, Sosten Gwengwe, declared the government’s unwavering commitment to fostering a conducive business environment, at the MCCCI 2024 Business Leaders Summit in Mangochi.

“We will accelerate innovative reforms to generate faster and higher growth, creating a vibrant economy that benefits all Malawians,” Gwengwe emphasized, acknowledging the challenging times, but seized with optimism.

MCCCI President, Lekani Katandula, echoed the urgency, highlighting the numerous obstacles stifling business growth, including crippling power outages, debilitating currency fluctuations, and stagnant economic growth.

“We must work together to overcome these challenges and unlock Malawi’s vast potential,” Katandula stressed.

The summit converges a powerhouse of business leaders, policymakers, and industry experts, united in their quest for economic revival.

With renewed purpose and cooperation, they will drive growth, prosperity, and a brighter future for Malawi, harnessing the country’s rich resources, and unleashing its untapped potential.

The government and private sector are poised to inject new life into Malawi’s economy, creating a thriving business landscape, and securing a prosperous future for generations to come.