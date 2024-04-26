KIZITO TENTHANI TAKES CHARGE: Appointed Malawi’s Registrar of Political Parties

In a move aimed at consolidating multiparty democracy in Malawi, Kizito Tenthani has been appointed as the new Registrar of Political Parties.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Justice, Tenthani emerged top during interviews conducted by the Civil Service Commission in January this year.

His appointment is subject to confirmation by the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament, and arrangements are underway for him to appear before the committee.

Tenthani, the Executive Director of the Centre for Multiparty Democracy, has been a vocal advocate for multiparty democracy and political party regulation.

His experience and leadership skills are expected to bring stability and efficiency to the office of the Registrar of Political Parties.

The Registrar of Political Parties plays a critical role in ensuring compliance with political party regulations, promoting transparency and accountability, and fostering a level playing field for all political parties.

Tenthani’s appointment has been welcomed by political analysts, who see it as a positive step towards strengthening Malawi’s democratic institutions and promoting good governance.

The appointment of a Registrar of Political Parties is a requirement of the Political Parties Act, which was passed in 2018 to regulate the operations of political parties in Malawi.

The Act aims to promote transparency, accountability, and good governance in political parties, and to ensure that they operate in a manner that is consistent with democratic principles.