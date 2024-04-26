World Bank Releases $57.6 Million to Support Malawi’s Food Crisis Response

World Bank on glass building. Mirrored sky and city modern facade. Global capital, business, finance, economy, banking and money concept 3D rendering animation.

In a timely move to alleviate the devastating impact of food shortages in Malawi, the World Bank has disbursed $57.6 million (approximately K100.8 billion) to support the government’s efforts to address the crisis.

This critical funding comes after President Lazarus Chakwera declared a State of Disaster on March 23, 2024, in response to the escalating food insecurity.

Malawi is facing one of its worst food crises in recent years, with over 3.8 million people (about 20% of the population) requiring urgent food assistance.

The situation is exacerbated by the El Nino conditions, which have resulted in crop failures and livestock deaths, leaving many families without access to basic necessities like food and water.

The World Bank’s support, channeled through the Catastrophe Deferred Drawdown Option (CAT-DDO), provides immediate liquidity to the government to respond to the crisis.

This innovative financing instrument enables countries to access funds swiftly in the event of natural disasters, ensuring a proactive approach to mitigating the impact on vulnerable populations.

Hugh Riddell, World Bank Country Director for Malawi, commended the government for its foresight in securing the CAT-DDO instrument in late 2023.

“This innovative financing solution will help the Government of Malawi mitigate the impact of the food crisis on the most vulnerable,” he said.

Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Simplex Chithyola-Banda, expressed gratitude to the World Bank for the additional budget support, which will enable the government to respond effectively to the food crisis.

The funding will help provide critical support to affected communities, including food assistance, nutrition support, and livelihood protection.

With this support, Malawi can now scale up its response to the food crisis, ensuring that thousands of families receive the help they need to survive this difficult period.