CHILD MOLESTER BEHIND BARS: 59-year-old man sentenced for fingering a child

In a landmark victory for justice, the Balaka Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court has sentenced 59-year-old Steven Finye to 2 years in prison for the indecent assault of a 9-year-old girl.

This heinous crime was committed on March 7, 2024, when the young victim was sent to Finye’s wife, only to be met with unspeakable horror.

Immediately she arrived, he started caressing the victim’s private parts and she was forced to touch his.

Finye’s depraved actions have left a community reeling in shock and outrage.

The brave young survivor has shown remarkable courage in the face of unimaginable trauma, and her family has fought tirelessly for justice.

Police Prosecutor Boldwin Msukwa pushed for a stiff sentence, and Senior Resident Magistrate Joshua concurred, handing down a 2-year prison term without hard labor.

This sentence sends a strong message to predators and perpetrators of similar crimes: justice will be served, and you will be held accountable.

Finye’s plea for leniency, citing age and health issues, fell on deaf ears. The court stood firm, prioritizing the protection of the innocent and the punishment of the guilty.

As Finye begins his sentence, the community can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that a dangerous predator is off the streets.

The young survivor can start her journey towards healing, knowing that justice has been served.