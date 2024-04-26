Malawi’s Controversial Plan: Building Luxury Homes for Ministers Amidst Poverty

Malawi, one of the poorest countries in the world, has sparked controversy with its plans to construct 30 luxury houses for cabinet ministers, despite struggling to provide basic necessities for its citizens.

The project, estimated to cost K5 billion, aims to save K360 million annually spent on housing allowances or rentals, according to the 2024 Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP).

The move has raised eyebrows, as Malawi grapples with widespread poverty, inadequate infrastructure, and limited resources.

The country’s basic needs, such as healthcare, education, and sanitation, are often overlooked, while the government prioritizes luxury housing for its ministers.

The project, set to run from April 2024 to March 2027, will construct 30 houses for ministers and five for senior government officials in Lilongwe.

However, the source of funding remains unclear, raising questions about the government’s priorities and accountability.

Currently, President Lazarus Chakwera’s Cabinet has 21 ministers and four deputies, who receive a basic salary and K1.2 million each in house allowances.

The move has sparked debate about the government’s commitment to addressing poverty and inequality, as it prioritizes luxury living for its officials over basic needs for its citizens.