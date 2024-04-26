spot_img
7.4 C
New York
Friday, April 26, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Defying Rains, Veep Chilima Joins Tanzania’s Union Day Celebrations

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima has braved the heavy rains to attend the Union Day celebrations in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Despite the downpour, Chilima joined thousands of Tanzanians at Uhuru Stadium to commemorate the country’s unification on April 26, 1964.

The rains, which have been pouring since morning, failed to dampen the spirits of the crowd, who welcomed Chilima with enthusiasm.

The Vice President, who is among 15 invited African leaders and dignitaries, was accompanied by Malawi’s Minister of Local Government, Unity, and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda, and other officials.

As the celebrations continued, Chilima and the other dignitaries were treated to a series of speeches, military displays, and performances by renowned artists like Diamond Platnumz.

The event also featured a symbolic march by Tanzanian citizens born in 1964, who released pigeons to mark the day.

Chilima’s presence at the celebrations underscores the strong bonds between Malawi and Tanzania, and his defiance of the rains demonstrates his commitment to honoring the occasion.

Previous article
MALAWI’S ECONOMIC REVIVAL TAKES OFF: Government, Private Sector Unite for Sustainable Growth
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc