Defying Rains, Veep Chilima Joins Tanzania’s Union Day Celebrations

Malawi Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima has braved the heavy rains to attend the Union Day celebrations in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Despite the downpour, Chilima joined thousands of Tanzanians at Uhuru Stadium to commemorate the country’s unification on April 26, 1964.

The rains, which have been pouring since morning, failed to dampen the spirits of the crowd, who welcomed Chilima with enthusiasm.

The Vice President, who is among 15 invited African leaders and dignitaries, was accompanied by Malawi’s Minister of Local Government, Unity, and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda, and other officials.

As the celebrations continued, Chilima and the other dignitaries were treated to a series of speeches, military displays, and performances by renowned artists like Diamond Platnumz.

The event also featured a symbolic march by Tanzanian citizens born in 1964, who released pigeons to mark the day.

Chilima’s presence at the celebrations underscores the strong bonds between Malawi and Tanzania, and his defiance of the rains demonstrates his commitment to honoring the occasion.