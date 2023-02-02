MCP Lawmaker Dimba resigns as Legal Affairs Committee Chair

Governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Lilongwe South, Peter Dimba has resigned as Chairperson for the parliamentary legal affairs committee with effect from today February 2, 20223.

In a resignation letter made available to Malawi Voice, Dimba cites that despite the gains the committee has registered in the time of his chairmanship, their efforts to provide checks and balances to the excesses of the executive, particularly in the fight against corruption has proved futile.

Dimba’s resignation comes just hours after President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration interdicted Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) boss Martha Chizuma, a move others view is a deliberate to shield corruption suspects.