Basmal releases Zone 6 basketball squad 

By Twimepoki Mangani

Lilongwe, Mana: Basketball Association of Malawi (BASMAL) has released the provisional Squad for the Malawi National Basketball team, ahead of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Zone VI AfroCan qualifiers.

The list which was released through a statement on BASMAL’S Social Media page has 20 players as well as two appointed coaches.

In an interview the newly appointed Assistant Coach for the Malawi Basketball team, Justin Luwemba explained the team selection process and expressed confidence ahead of the qualifiers.

“BASMAL has Technical Directors in the southern, central and northern regions and each selected 15 players apart from the northern which handed in 10. Thereafter, the National Technical Directors and Coaches selected the current squad.

“The nation should expect us to go there and compete, we shall do everything necessary to win, so far the moraleis good within the squad as most of the players already know each other,” he said

Malawi Coach for the Confederation of Universities and Colleges Sports Association (CUCSA), Edgar Ng’ongola expressed satisfaction with the national team call up and commended BASMAL and all stakeholders who played a role to have the team back.

“The team obviously has the best players in the land, the experienced players will anchor the youth who will bring with them energy.We are going to brush shoulders with the region’s best therefore we have to be realistic with our expectations however we need to be in it to win,

“Coach Griffin Kalua, a qualified FIBA level 1 coach is a good fit because he is the man behind the success of Braveheart’s Basketball club which also has international experience while his assistant Justine Luwemba equally has great experience,” he said.

However, Ng’ongola who doubles as Coach of Malawi Assemblies of God University has since advised BASMAL to organize fundraising events for such tournaments well ahead of time which would cater for friendly games among others.

The team, currently in Lilongwe for a pre camp training, will commence its official preparations on February 10, 2023 in Blantyre ahead of the qualifiers slated for February 20-28, 2023 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

The complete squad is as follows;

Guards: Bentry Silumbu, Mtende Tembo, Hydin Mafuta, David Maloya, Ian Limbe, Bernard Kawanga, Patrick Chirwa,Faad Billey, and Lucky Makonokaya.

Forwards: Peter Mdulamizu, Brian Nyirenda, Manelo Munthali, Francis Mpakeni, Mike Kalanga, Alfred Chinangwa, Harris Mbenjere and Steve Mpate.

Centres: Madalitso Kadiwa, Edward Chiwasa and Ndaona Chitenje.