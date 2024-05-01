DPP-UK Wing Elects New Chair Dr Kennedy Nkhoma, Promises to Make Malawi Great Again

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-UK wing has elected a new chairperson, Dr. Kennedy Bashan Nkhoma, a global health researcher at the University of London.

Dr. Nkhoma has pledged to make Malawi great again, vowing to campaign vigorously to ensure the return of DPP and its leader, Peter Mutharika, to power.

Dr. Nkhoma takes over from Dr. Neza Chatuwa and has promised to outline his vision for the party’s success through media platforms soon.

He plans to utilize his research expertise to conduct robust surveys in Malawi, developing an effective strategy and framework to win the 2025 elections.

The new chairperson has also expressed sympathy for Malawians who are suffering under the Tonse Alliance government.

Dr. Nkhoma has promised to work tirelessly to ensure DPP’s return to power, stating, “Every day, I receive calls and messages from friends and other people requesting financial support because they are suffering under the Chakwera government. Most of these people voted for MCP and are now regretting. I promise to make Malawi great again!”

The new office bearers of the DPP-UK wing are: Dr. Kennedy Bashan Nkhoma – Chairperson, Ken Mjojo – Vice Chairperson, Tim Duncan – Secretary General, Camden Kazunguza – Treasurer General, Goodson Saiwala – Strategist, Marvin Chirupani – Events Director, and Tinali Alfezema – Public Relations Officer.

They will work together to achieve Dr. Nkhoma’s vision for the party and the country.