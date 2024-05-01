HORSE RACE FOR GOLDEN BOOT: Top Marksman Emerging in TNM Super League

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

The battle for the coveted Golden Boot award is heating up in the TNM Super League, with several strikers firing on all cylinders.

As of Week 4, the top scorers’ chart is led by Adiel Kaduya of Silver Strikers and Zeliat Nkhoma of Kamuzu Barracks, both with an impressive 4-goal haul.

Binwel Katinji of Silver Strikers, George Chaomba of Creck SC, Ephraim Kondowe of FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, Isaac Msiska of Mzuzu Hammers and Ramadan Ntafu of Chitipa United are hot on their heels, each with 3 goals to their name.

Kondowe’s impressive strike rate of 3 goals in just 3 appearances has sent a strong warning to his rivals, while Kaduya and Nkhoma’s consistency has kept them at the top of the pack.

As the league heads to next week, the question on everyone’s mind is: who will emerge victorious and claim the Golden Boot award?