LAWYERS FAULT APPOINTMENT OF MLS BOSS

The Malawi Law Society, Malawi’s Lawyers watchdog has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer following the departure of its former CEO, Mzati Mbeko.

Commentators have however quizzed whether the society has displayed the tenets of Corporate Governance, as it has appointed its Honorary Secretary, Chrispin Ngunde as its new CEO. Ngunde was elected as Honorary Secretary in March 2021 and has served in his capacity for two years and his term expires this coming March. The post of Honorary Secretary is equivalent of a Board Member and his appointment is similar to appointing a Board Member in an Organization to serve as CEO.

Those who attended the interviews have disclosed that the the panel comprised of Patrick Mpaka who is the current MLS Chair, Apoche Itimu, an appointed executive member, Gabriel Chembezi, Vitumbiko Gubuduza, Felisah Kilembe, Remmie Ng’omba all of whom sat in the MLS Executive with Ngunde. In addition, Ng’omba is a former classmate of Ngunde and his close friend.

“The Society is supposed to lead by example and what we are seeing here completely departs from the tenets of Corporate Governance,” lamented one commentator.

Efforts to get Ngunde to comment on the matter proved futile as we could not reach him on his mobile.

Malawi Law Society is a mother body of Lawyers in Malawi and has over 700 members who are licensed to fight impunity and represent Malawians in matters dealing with the law.