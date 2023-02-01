spot_img
0.1 C
New York
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Albino man missing in Phalombe

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A 39-year-old man with albinism has disappeared at Tezanga Village in the area if Traditional Authority Chiwalo in Phalombe district.

The missing person Ajack Namanya was last seen on January 23 at one of the drinking joints.

Association of Persons with Albinism (APAM) president, Young Muhamba has confirmed the development saying only a shoe and cap were found the following day.

National Police Spokesperson, Peter Kalaya has since told Zodiak Online that officers and relatives are still on the ground searching for him.

Previous article
Airtel to Celebrate Top 8 Season 5 Achievers Tonight
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc