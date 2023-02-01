Albino man missing in Phalombe

A 39-year-old man with albinism has disappeared at Tezanga Village in the area if Traditional Authority Chiwalo in Phalombe district.

The missing person Ajack Namanya was last seen on January 23 at one of the drinking joints.

Association of Persons with Albinism (APAM) president, Young Muhamba has confirmed the development saying only a shoe and cap were found the following day.

National Police Spokesperson, Peter Kalaya has since told Zodiak Online that officers and relatives are still on the ground searching for him.