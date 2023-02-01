Airtel to Celebrate Top 8 Season 5 Achievers Tonight

Airtel Malawi and Football Association of Malawi (FAM) will this evening celebrate the outstanding players and the Media for their role in the success of the Airtel Top 8 Season 5.

According to FAM website (https://fam.mw/airtel-to-celebrate-top-8-s5-achievers-on-wed/), the event will take place at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre from 6 PM.

“This event is for outstanding players and media personnel who contributed to the success of the competition’s fourth edition,” said FAM Competitions and Communications Director Gomezgani Zakazaka as quoted by the website.

Zakazaka further said that the awards would be offered to Player of the Tournament and Top Goal Scorer in player’s category and to Media in five different categories.

On her part, Airtel Malawi Plc Marketing Director Thoko Kamkondo Sande said all is set for the red carpet event.

“All is set to decorate and honour the Madolo’s of Top 8 Season 5. These awards honour the Madolo’s on the field and the sports journalists who brought the games live to people’s home through their coverage in newspapers, on radio, online and television.

We will also officially crown Mighty Mukuru Wanderers as the second champions from the Southern Region.”

On his part, Wanderers captain Stanley Sanudi said they were looking forward to the event.

He said: “It makes one feel excited that after a historic Top 8 win we can come together to witness awards. As champions, we relish to be part of the ceremony.”

Three players Chiukepo Msowoya, Lanjesi Nkhoma and Clement Nyondo finished as joint top goal scorers with two goals each.

Msowoya is also in contention for the Player of the tournament award after being nominated alongside teammate Miracle Gabeya and Nyasa Big Bullets defender Gomezgani Chirwa.-FAM