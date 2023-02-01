spot_img
Malawi President Chakwera interdicts ACB Director Martha Chizuma

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

President Lazarus Chakwera has interdicted the ACB Director Martha Chizuma on ‘allegations’ that she is answering criminal offences in a court of law.

But several lawyers that Malawi Voice has talked say, the interdiction is ill- timed because it come in because she was to arrest top leaders in government including ex Ministers.

Several donors have indicated that they will freeze aid to Malawi and that top government including Ministers are going to face travel bans.

According to the letter that SPC Zamba has signed on behalf of President Chakwera, says Chizuma will be on full pay until his case will be concluded.

Chizuma is expected to take a plea in Court of her case on February 8, 2023.

It is yet known if Chizuma will get an injunction against her interdiction.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

