Malawi to host National Development Conference

Lilongwe, January 25: National Planning Commission (NPC) Director General Dr Thomas Munthali has disclosed that Malawi will be the host of this year’s National Development Conference (NDC) which will be held from 2nd to 3rd February 2023.

Speaking on Tuesday in Lilongwe during a media briefing, Munthali said the event, which will bring together various experts, will focus on critical issues to be put into consideration in achieving the Malawi 2063 agenda.

“The first 10 year implementation plan for Malawi 2063 faced numerous challenges due to different factors. This conference seeks to find ways in which we can make improvements in various sectors of the economy,” said Munthali.

He said with the central theme of the Malawi 2063 being wealth creation, it was paramount for all sectors of the economy to be generating more revenue if the plan is to take shape.

In his remarks, Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) Economics Professor Betchani Tchereni said several elements which could contribute to the implementation of the plan have been missed and need to be critically looked into.

President Lazarus Chakwera is expected to preside over the event at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) under the theme “Malawi 2063 one year on: Forging concerted efforts on the journey to wealth creation and self-reliance”.-(Reported by Tione Andsen)