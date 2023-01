Photo Credit: Zodiak Online

A female roadside fruit seller has died while others have sustained serious injuries following a collision of a truck and eight other vehicles at Kameza round about in Blantyre.

Chileka Police station Officer-In-charge, Goodwin Chigalu Sambo confirmed the development in an interview with Zodiak Online. He said the accident occurred on Wednesday morning.

Photo Credit: Zodiak Online

According to Sambo, over ten people have been rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for medical attention.