VIDEO: Arsenal fans released after hours of detention

Police in Uganda have released seven out of the eight Arsenal club fans who had been arrested for allegedly holding illegal processions.

The fans who were nabbed in the streets of Jinja on Monday were released on Tuesday evening after hours of detention with all the charges being dropped.

One of them will, however, continue to remain in custody in what the police say was due to a previous robbery charge.

Their celebration came following the club’s 3-2 win against their rivals Manchester United during Sunday’s English premier league match.

