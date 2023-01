Police in Thyolo district are keeping in custody four men for defiling and killing a 12-year-old school girl last week Tuesday.

Deputy police publicist for the district, Rabecca Kashoti has confirmed development a short while ago.

The four have been identified as Dan Salijeni, Andrew Salijeni, Kilinani Kampondeni and Fretcher Selemani

According to Kashoti, the four suspects are expected to undergo a DNA test as investigations continue.