Angry Villagers discharge Cholera patients in Balaka

Angry villagers surrounding Nandumbo health centre in Balaka district have discharged all cholera patients at the health centre.

According to sources, the villagers are accusing health workers at the facility of fuelling cholera cases by injecting them with cholera contaminated syringes.

The angry villagers also beat up one health worker and destroyed his house.

District’s Environmental Health Officer, Blessings Chitsime has since described the incident as very unfortunate.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal disease spread via contaminated water and food which can cause severe dehydration.

It is a bacterial disease that affects both children and adults.

If left untreated, up to 30% of cholera cases can be fatal and in extreme cases, the disease can kill within hours.