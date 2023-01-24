spot_img
2.1 C
New York
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Malawi told to protect rights of homosexuals, trans-gender community

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Luke Nthenda, Contributor

MHANGO: Government to take a leading role in protecting transgender community

Malawi government and other actors have been asked to protect and promote the rights of trans-gender community and homosexuals.

Executive Director for Coordinating Agency on Development- YOCADE, Henderson Mhango made the call on Monday in Blantyre.

He said his organizations will make sure that the rights of lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgender community are protected in the country.

Mhango then challenged government to take a leading role in protecting transgender community citing many of them are suffering in silent.

One of the mothers who opted for anonymity narrated that her son who was born with both male and female sex parts is currently facing challenges to attend school due to discrimination from peers.

In Malawi, a nation that criminalizes same-sex conduct, lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people face routine violence and discrimination in almost all aspects of their daily lives.

In 2010, Malawi sentenced two gay couples, who received the maximum sentence on charges of gross indecency and unnatural acts.

They were, however, pardoned a week later following an international condemnation of the convictions.

Previous article
Gang arrested for defiling, killing 12-year-old school girl
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc