Kazako tells Malawians not to panic; no one will die of hunger

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako has assured Malawians that no will die of hunger as the government has put in place measures to support people facing food shortage.

The Minister Kazako, who also doubles as government, made the remarks a short while ago in Lilongwe during a press briefing.

He said the government is fully aware that some areas have been hit by hunger and currently Department of Disaster Management Affairs(DODMA) is providing food assistance to everyone.

“Do not panic, no one will die of hunger as government we are doing everything possible to reach out to every affected household,” said Kazako

According to the Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee Report, over 3.8 Million people are expected to be affected by hunger this year.

