Chilima is a man of wonders…He is still a brand loved by many

BASHIR AL BASHIR

He is still loved by many

He appointed him as minister of economic planning and gave Ministry of Finance to their own. We all know, economic planning is there to submit economic recommendations, they may pick such or slip them under the carpet as Chakwera did with reforms recommendations. They chose to betray his input and here we are.

Having not satisfied that they have dealt with him enough, Chakwera fired him. Competency? Why were Chimwendo, Mkaka, Mtambo, among others were left irrespective of their outright incompetency? The reason had nothing to do with competency, rather trying to bury him politically.

That done, it wasn’t either enough, Chakwera moved forward and “fired him” as vice President. Made sure Martha pick him first even before his chola boy Kapondamgaga. Imagine picking him whilst his wife was seriously ill and leaving Kapondamgaga untouchable.

Even so, with all this, they are all over fighting him on the media, rallies and secret meetings. He remains the most mentioned other than Kabambe, APM, Atupele, Nankhumwa, Msaka and other presidential aspirants. They won’t be bothered either with Enock Chihana who is already on the ground campaigning. Why Chilima?

Chilima is a man of wonders. He is a brand loved by many. He turns around minds. He achieved a lot as an individual more than any individual in MCP and DPP. Gaining a million votes for the first time is what Bingu, Mpinganjira, Kamlepo, Chilumpha, and Malewezi failed miserably. It is not a mean achievement. One wonders what shall fail Chilima to grab majority of votes having tested and proved Chakwera leadership is a failure, selfish, nepotistic and nest of corruption?