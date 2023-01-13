Chakwera’s Tonse era coming to an end – Prophet Liabunya

Highly respected Malawian man of God Prophet Austin Liabunya has prophesied ‘doom’ for President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance Administration.

Senior Prophet Liabunya, who is father and founder for Believer’s Gospel Embassy Church, made the prophecy in one of televised National Prophecies for the year 2023.

“God showed me a black cock (indirect reference to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) multiplying into many cocks who later turned into red,” prophesied Prophet Liabunya

He went on to say: “The prophecy means when Dr. Saulos Chilima leaves the alliance it will be very difficult for Dr. Chakwera to rule again as many people will dump the alliance and MCP which will result into bloodshed,”

Meanwhile, Prophet Liabunya has asked faith leaders and Malawians at large to keep on praying for the nation.