DStv welcomes Quincy Jones’ QWEST TV onto screens

With exclusive access to high-end music, great concerts, documentaries and never-seen archived interviews, the global music streaming platform QWEST TV will officially be DStv channel 330.

The channel will be open to DStv Compact Plus and Premium customers, with an open window from 20th January- 19th February 2023 for DStv Compact customers.

Music lovers will now be able to access QWEST TV via the DStv bouquet (channel 330). The Channel will be available in over 40 countries across the continent.

Available exclusively to DStv customers, the channels offering includes:

Exclusive concerts from legendary artists as well as Rising Stars from across the globe

Premium music documentaries

Archived artist footage

Unreleased interviews with music icons including Erykah Badu, Questlove, Salif Keita, Gregory Porter, Marcus Miller, Seun Kuti, Kamasi Washington and Fatoumata Diawara

Founded in 2017 by musical genius, the legendary Quincy Jones, alongside TV and music producer and programmer Reza Ackbaraly, Qwest TV plans to bring genre-agnostic musical content to the African continent.

“We are elated to be part of Multichoice family and to launch Qwest TV to the African market. We are expanding our mission to offer high end music to everyone. Africa is a land of traditions and music, and we’re very happy to build such a great partnership on this gorgeous continent! “says CEO Reza Ackbaraly.

“I’m so proud to announce that Qwest TV is now available on Multichoice, Africa’s leading entertainment network. This means that my friends in South Africa, and forty-three more African territories, will have access to great, genre-defying music, 24/7.

“From African legends proudly proclaiming their heritage to jazz, classical, electronic and amazing deep-dive music documentaries, Africa is the source of music’s heartbeat and the cradle of modern music. I’m looking forward to celebrating diverse sounds with y’all!” explains Quincy Jones, Qwest TV co-founder and music producer.

With the core focus of expanding the content offering for viewers with quality entertainment, Georginah Machiridza, Executive Head for General Entertainment Channels at MultiChoice Group harps on the importance of such partnerships.

“What is key to us is that, whilst our audiences are driven by an appetite for home-grown content, we also complement it with the best in international content. To this end, we work with a selection of partners to ensure a comprehensive one stop shop for our customers. Our partnership with QWEST TV is one we are thrilled about, and we cannot wait for our DStv customers to experience it,” says Machiridza.

QWEST TV will air on DStv channel 330 from 20 January 2023, for more information visit dstv.com.

Qwest TV is a celebration of unique talents, traditions, and rhythms. With more than a thousand music-related experiences on offer, the premium video hub strives to be the world’s home for jazz, soul, funk, classical, and music from around the world.

Qwest TV’s services include three premium linear television channels (in 7 languages with worldwide rights), Ad-supported Video On Demand (in 7 languages with worldwide rights) and a Subscription Video on Demand Platform (available globally, in 3 languages), and a Pay-TV for Africa on DStv (channel 330).