Man, 26, arrested for attempting to traffic 25-year old woman

By Harris Raymond Kulemeka

Lilongwe, January 12, Mana: Lumbadzi Police in Lilongwe have arrested a 26 year-old man, Ishamel Daffor for allegedly attempting to traffic a 25 year-old woman from Malawi to Oman.

Lumbadzi police station Public Relations Officer, Felix Kwinyani said that on January 4, 2023 the victim, Matilda George, 25 of Mwala village, Traditional Authority Tambala in Dedza approached her father that she wanted to leave for Oman on Saturday, January 7, 2023 to look for greener pastures.

‘’This prompted the father of the victim (George Solomon) to probe about the afore mentioned nation until he discovered that women from Oman are subjected to traumatic working environment

.

It Is reported that an agent (Mr Mvula) facilitated Matilda’s travelling documents to Oman (both passport and electronic visa).

When the matter was reported to Lumbadzi police station, detectives accompanied her to the Tanzania Bus Terminal in Lilongwe’s Devil Street to meet the suspect for further ‘logistics’ where police arrested the suspect’’ said Kwinyani.

The suspect will appear before court soon to answer a charge of attempted human trafficking contrary to Section 21(1)(a) of Trafficking in Persons Act (No.3 of 2015).