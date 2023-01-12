Bogus doctor arrested at QECH

Police in Blantyre are keeping in custody a 29- year-old woman for allegedly impersonating a public officer at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH).

District’s Deputy Police Publicist, Aubrey Singanyama has identified the suspect as Amanda Kettie Triza Mhango also known as Linda Chikwatu.

According to Singanyama, It is alleged that, on January 10, 2023 at around 15:00 hours, the suspect was seen moving around in one of the wards at the hospital facility whilst wearing a lab coat labelled with the hospital’s insignia.

It is further reported that, the suspect on January 12, 2023 at around 15:00 hours, was also seen in the same ward attending to patients. This raised an alarm to the nursing In-charge who asked her about her credentials.

Upon being quizzed, it was discovered that she was impersonating one of the doctors from the surgical department and that she was demanding money from patients.

The matter was reported to Blantyre Police Station where detectives rushed to the scene and arrested the suspect.

The suspect, who hails from Magombo Village in the area of Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka District, will appear in court soon to a charge of impersonating a public officer.