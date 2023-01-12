Mining sector registering progress – Mbawala

By Thom Ali

Lilongwe, January, MANA: Minister of Mining Dr. Albert Mbawala says his Ministry is making progress in boosting the mining sector in the country.

Mbawala made the remarks on Thursday during a media briefing at Central Information Office in Lilongwe.

He disclosed that since the launch of the Gold Buying Initiative in May 2021, cumulatively, gold purchase has reached a total volume of 186.96 kilograms at a total purchase cost of Mk9.4 billion, as of 30th November, 2022.

The Minister said this intervention is promoting wealth creation as most of the gold mined in the country is being sold locally.

He further indicated that his Ministry is working on facilitating drafting of the Bill for establishment of a Mining Regulatory Authority and National Mining Company, implementation of a computer-based mining Cadastre, creation of a conducive environment for private sector investors, rehabilitation and construction of offices and Mineral Laboratories at the Ministry, among others.

Meanwhile, the Minister has since made a call to all stakeholders, including the general public, to always verify any information or reports on mining circulating in the media with the Ministry, in order to avoid misleading both mining investors and other stakeholders.