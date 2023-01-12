Schools in Blantyre, Lilongwe to re-open Tuesday as Cholera kills 750 in Malawi

The Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 and Cholera has announced that schools in Lilongwe and Blantyre, which remain closed due to the cholera outbreak, will open next week Tuesday, January 17.

Co-chairperson of the committee Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda has disclosed this during a media briefing in Lilongwe.

“I am pleased to advise that the Taskforce is satisfied to allow primary and secondary schools in the two districts to open as from Tuesday 17th January 2023,” she said

Chiponda, who is also Minister of Health, said measures have been put in place to prevent the spread of the disease in schools.

According to Chiponda, for the past two weeks, the task force has been monitoring the situation in terms of availability of water in schools, availability of hand washing facilities and clean toilets.

The Taskforce has also banned the sale of food within school premises and that all schools have been provided with chlorine to help in disinfection.

According to the Taskforce, as of today 22,759 Cholera cases and 750 Cholera related deaths have been reported since the onset of the outbreak in March last year.