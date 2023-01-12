ACB expects more corruption reports

By Mercy Nsaliwa

FILE: ACB PRO Egrita Ndala (Standing)

Blantyre, Mana: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) says it expects more complaints of corruption cases this year due to public awareness campaigns the Bureau conducted last year.

ACB’s Public Relations Officer, Egrita Ndala said many people are now intolerant to corruption and have realized how the vice affects the country and the society.

She disclosed this following a 20 week anti-corruption campaign conduced towards the end of 2022 where the Bureau recorded 1, 027 complaints.

She described the campaign as helpful in sensitizing people from different sectors on the evils of corruption and their role in the fight against the vice in the country.

“All the complaints were recommended for investigations as some were referred to other institutions for proper investigations while others were closed for lack of merit,” said Ndala.

Ndala added that the bureau will continue working professionally and collaborate with members of the public and different institutions saying the fight cannot be won by the Bureau alone.

Director of Operations for Community Initiative for Social Empowerment, Davis Damiano advised the Bureau to continue with plans of disseminating information about corruption through awareness campaigns to make people aware of the malpractice.

“The 20 week anti-corruption campaign has helped in disseminating information about corruption in district councils as such the fight should not only be limited to the Bureau but everyone should take part,” Damiano said.