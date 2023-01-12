NGO moves to reduce abortion related deaths

By Harold Mtepatepa

KASAWALA: Majority shun post abortion complication treatment in hospitals because they are afraid of being arrested

Lilongwe, Mana: In a bid to reduce maternal and abortion related deaths, Family Planning Association of Malawi (FPAM), has rolled out a post integrated abortion care services project in Lilongwe and Ntcheu districts.

According to FPAM’s Service Delivery Manager- Modester Kasawala, maternal deaths continue to rise in the country due to self-induced abortion, delay and lack of access to post- abortion treatment.

She said: “Majority shun post abortion complication treatment in hospitals because they are afraid of being arrested especially that the law prohibits self induced abortions in the country which is increasing maternal deaths”.

Among others, the NGO is training health care workers in public hospitals, health centres and clinics the best practices on the management of cases of abortion complication care services while other facilities are supported with post abortion.

It is also conducting sensitisation among women and girls to increase awareness and improve hospital turn up to access treatment after abortion.

Commenting on the same, Bwaila hospital Safe Motherhood Coordinator, Teresa Kabaghe, hailed the initiative saying that both the trainings to healthcare workers and equipment given will improve quality service delivery in hospitals.

She said the supervision and mentorship conducted in health facilities will help in advancing knowledge and skills for health care workers in their provision of post abortion care services in a bid to reduce abortion complications.

The 43 million project supported by Large Anonymous Donors (LAD), is being implemented in six facilities in both public and private hospitals, clinics and health centers in Lilongwe that include Bwaila, Area 25 health centre, Kabudula community hospital, Nambuma,Chiunjiza and Kawale FPAM clinic.

While in Ntcheu district, four health centers, a hospital and one clinic are benefiting from the programme. They include Ntcheu hospital, Katsinja, Sasekera, Lizulu, Kandewu and FPAM Ntcheu clinic.

Currently, the existing laws in the country restricts access to safe abortion under section 149,150 and 151 of the penal code while section 243 makes exception by allowing abortion only when the health and life of a woman is in danger.