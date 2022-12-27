BREAKING: Tonse Alliance no more

One of the partners in the Tonse Alliance, the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) President Enock Chihana says the alliance is dead.

Chihana made the remarks in an interview with Nation Publications Newspaper. He said the alliance is just on the paper but not on the ground.

“As AFORD, we don’t know our role and responsibility in this Alliance,” said Chihana adding that: “I guess that is also the case with other alliance partners. The alliance is as good as dead.”

Chihana further said current events are evidently indicating that the alliance is electoral and not based on governance.

Meanwhile, a political analyst George Phiri said Chihana may have made the remarks due to his frustration towards the unfulfilled promises by the alliance.

Political parties in the alliance include Malawi Congress Party (MCP) led by President Lazarus Chakwera, UTM led by Vice President Saulos Chilima and People’s Party led by former President Joyce Banda.