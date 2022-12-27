Blue Eagles peg striker Gaddie Chirwa at MK15 Million

Blue Eagles have initially valued their player Gaddie Chirwa at MK15 Million, a price tag that Mighty Mukuru Wanderers are requesting to be slashed, MIJ Online has reported.

This has come out as talks between the two top tier sides continue over the player who has been in the headlines since last week for reportedly agreeing personal terms with Wanderers.

Meanwhile, Solomon Mchawi, Vice Secretary for Blue Eagles has told MIJ Online that the Nomads have been negotiating in their most recent engagement for atleast MK3 Million.

He has since said their team is expecting atleast MK 9 Million which is still being negotiated for two million lesser by the Blantyre based side.

Mchawi has further told MIJ Online that the teams will be yet again meeting today as negotiations continue.-MIJ ONLINE