spot_img
-2 C
New York
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestSports

Blue Eagles peg striker Gaddie Chirwa at MK15 Million

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Blue Eagles have initially valued their player Gaddie Chirwa at MK15 Million, a price tag that Mighty Mukuru Wanderers are requesting to be slashed, MIJ Online has reported.

This has come out as talks between the two top tier sides continue over the player who has been in the headlines since last week for reportedly agreeing personal terms with Wanderers.

Meanwhile, Solomon Mchawi, Vice Secretary for Blue Eagles has told MIJ Online that the Nomads have been negotiating in their most recent engagement for atleast MK3 Million.

He has since said their team is expecting atleast MK 9 Million which is still being negotiated for two million lesser by the Blantyre based side.

Mchawi has further told MIJ Online that the teams will be yet again meeting today as negotiations continue.-MIJ ONLINE

Previous article
666 boys born on Christmas Day in Malawi
Next article
BREAKING: Tonse Alliance no more
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc