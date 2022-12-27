spot_img
666 boys born on Christmas Day in Malawi

Ministry of Health (MoH) statistics show that at least 666 boys and 734 girls were born on Christmas day in public and private hospitals in the country.

According to the statistics, Lilongwe District Health Office has produced 784 babies seconded by Mangochi with 102 babies.

The statistics further indicates that no child was born on Likoma Island on Christmas while 12 were born in Neno.

It is only in Rumphi where equality has meaning as the district has produced 13 baby girls and 13 boys on Christmas.

