PARTY: Up-coming artist Nopa urges people to enjoy life to the fullest

Malawian up-coming artist Noel Patterson otherwise known as Nopa in the music industry has urged Malawians and ‘party addicts’ in the country to ‘party and party’ during this festive season saying it is not crime to spend one’s money unwisely in partying.

The Blantyre based multi-talented musician, Nopa made the call in one of his latest track titled ‘Party’ which is currently enjoying massive downloads in all leading sites and airplays in local radio stations.

“I composed the song ‘Party’ as one way of encouraging Malawians to enjoy life to the fullest,” said Nopa adding that: “A Malawi tizikhala ndi nthawi yosangalala, osamangokhalira kulira komanso kudandaula nthawi zonse, tizitha kumapangako ka party ndi ndalama zochepa zomwe tili nazo”

One of the verses in the most trending song Party which was recorded by Tricky beats goes: “Nthawi yakwana yokha ndisiyeni ndi njoye, this is my party, this is my money, and this is my party”.